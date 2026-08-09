Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Tej's Horror-Comedy Sees Modest Growth, Collects ₹12 Crore Worldwide

Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Varun Tej and Ritika Nayak-starrer Korean Kanakaraju has recorded steady but modest collections at the worldwide box office during its opening weekend. The horror-comedy, which blends small-town romance with supernatural elements, has earned Rs 12.60 crore in worldwide gross collections after two days.

Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Collection Dya 2

According to Sacnilk, Korean Kanakaraju collected Rs 4.83 crore gross and Rs 4.20 crore net on Day 1 from 1,656 shows. On Saturday, the film earned approximately Rs 4.77 crore gross and Rs 4.15 crore net across 1,741 shows.

Following its first two days, the film has recorded Rs 12.60 crore in worldwide gross collections, comprising Rs 9.60 crore from India and Rs 3 crore from overseas markets. Its India net collection currently stands at Rs 8.35 crore.

Korean Kanakaraju Budget

Korean Kanakaraju has reportedly been made on a budget of around Rs 38 crore. With Rs 12.60 crore in worldwide gross collections after two days, the film has recovered roughly one-third of its reported budget in gross theatrical earnings.

Therefore, while the film's collections can be described as steady, they are not particularly strong considering its reported budget. The near-flat Day 2 performance also suggests that the film needs a significant boost on Sunday and during the weekdays to move closer to the break-even mark.

Korean Kanakaraju Story

The story follows Kanakaraju, played by Varun Tej, a happy-go-lucky youngster from an Anantapur village who falls for a girl, played by Ritika Nayak, who works at the Kia manufacturing plant in Penukonda. His ordinary life takes an unexpected turn after an encounter with his arch nemesis leaves him possessed by the spirit of a Korean man who dies in a freak accident.