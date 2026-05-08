South Korean Actress Shin Hyun-Bin's 'Cute' Red Carpet Fall Steals Spotlight At 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards- Watch VIDEO

Korean Actress Shin Hyun-Bin's 'Cute' Red Carpet Fall Steals Spotlight At 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards- Watch VIDEO | X

The 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards took place on Friday, May 8, 2026, in Seoul. However, it was not the ceremony itself but the red carpet moment that grabbed everyone’s attention. Popular South Korean actress Shin Hyun-bin lost her balance on the red carpet and fell. What truly won hearts, though, was her graceful and cheerful reaction to the incident.

As Hyun-bin walked the red carpet at the Baeksang Arts Awards wearing a beautiful long dress with a subtle purple hue, her heel got caught in her outfit, causing her to lose balance. Unable to recover in time, she fell, but with a smile still on her face. She paused for a moment on the ground, covered her mouth, and laughed shyly off the moment.

shin hyunbeen fell down but she handled it so perfectly 🥹 pic.twitter.com/LfZcEcQv8f — ْ (@pourlesjolies) May 8, 2026

Rather than turning awkward, the incident was warmly received by those present. On-site staff and attendees cheered her on, saying, "It's elegant to fall down," and "It's so cute to see you smile."

Hyun-bin did not let the moment affect her appearance or confidence. She got up, walked to the photo zone, posed for the cameras, and even waved at the photographers, carrying the moment with grace and positivity.

62nd Baeksang Arts Awards Winners List

Best New Actor: Park Ji Hoon (The King’s Warden)

Best New Actress: Seo Su Bin (The World of Love)

Best New Director: Park Joon Ho (3670)

Best Director: Yoon Ga Eun (The World of Love)

Best Screenplay: Byun Sung Hyun & Lee Jin Seong (Good News)

Best Supporting Actor: Lee Sung Min (No Other Choice)

Best Supporting Actress: Shin Se Kyung (Humint)

Technical Achievement (Music): Lee Min Hwi (Pavane)

Naver Popularity Award: Im Si Wan, Seol In Ah, Lim YoonA, Park Ji Hoon

Best Male Entertainer: Kian84

Best Female Entertainer: Lee Su Ji

Best Education Program: Our Shining Days (KBS1TV)

Best Variety Show: The Wonder Coach

Baeksang Young Theatre: Tank of Fire (Theatre Company)

Best Performer (Theatre): Kim Sin Rock (Prima Facie)

Creative Achievement: Seo Byung Goo (Evita – Choreography)

Best Performer in Musical: Kim Jun Su (Beetlejuice)

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.