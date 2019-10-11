Kolkata's Big B temple to feed 77 kids on his 77th Birthday

Festivities may over for millennial, but there’s one more festival for Bachchan fans. That is the Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday! Big B turned a year older today as he is celebrating his 77th birthday.

This day is not less than a festival for Big B fans. As we know how Indians are crazy for their fans, Big B’s fan base is not an exception for this. There are multiple places and things around the nation which are after Big B’s name. Just like we have a waterfall after his name in Sikkim, similarly Kolkata has a huge temple which is dedicated for Amitabh Bachchan.

This temple was founded in 2001, the temple stands as a mark of extreme devotion towards Amitabh Bachchan. Fans perform aarti every morning and evening in front of his idol. Every year, his birthday is celebrated at the temple and this year too they will be having gala celebration.

The founder of the temple Sanjay Patodiya said: "This year, we will be worshiping guru's parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan to express our gratitude to them for gifting us this Koh-i-Noor.”

"This time, as guru turns 77, that many children will be taking part in the birthday celebration with us. We will provide them lunch and gift them with clothes, toys, books etc. On any occasion, we start the day by worshiping guru's parents. This time also we will worship his statue and offer him bhog. He is not fond of cakes, so we offer him mewa for his good health. After that we will cut his birthday cake along with the 77 kids.”

This temple was founded after Big B met with an fatal accident on the sets of ‘Coolie No 1’,which almost took his life and his fans went into a state of shock.

The members of the fan club perform social work round the year in Bachchan's name and donate to causes like flood relief, organize blood donation camps etc.