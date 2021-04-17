KL Rahul Birthday Special: Adorable moments with rumoured ladylove Athiya Shetty

Kannur Lokesh 'KL' Rahul as we all know is an Indian cricketer who plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket and captains Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

He is a right-handed batsman and a wicket-keeper. He was the first Indian to score a century on One Day International debut and the third Indian to score a century in all three formats of international cricket.

KL Rahul was born on April 18, 1992, to KN Lokesh and Rajeshwari in Bangalore. His father is a professor and former director at the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) in the city and his mother Rajeshwari is a professor at Mangalore University.

His father was a fan of legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and wanted to name his son after Gavaskar's but mistook Rohan Gavaskar's name as Rahul.

Rahul grew up in Mangalore, completing his high school at NITK English Medium School and pre-university at St. Aloysius College. He started his cricket training at the age of 10.

He is currently in a relationship with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty.

Rahul and Athiya had reportedly met through common friends.

Here are some of their best moments together: