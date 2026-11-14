'Kitna Giroge Views Ke Liye?': Digvijay Rathee Lashes Out At Paps Over Viral 'Gender Change' Videos During Gym Spotting – VIDEO

Digvijay Rathee Reacts To Gender Change Captions On His Viral Gym Videos | Instagram

Reality show star Digvijay Rathee, who was previously seen on Bigg Boss 18, has slammed paparazzi pages for circulating videos of him outside a gym in Mumbai. The actor was spotted interacting warmly with photographers, but the videos soon went viral, with several social media users making inappropriate remarks about his appearance and long hair. Some even posted captions suggesting that he had undergone a gender change.

Digvijay Rathee Slams Paparazzi Over Misleading Captions

Angered by the comments, Digvijay took to his Instagram Stories to address the controversy and wrote, "Or kitna giroge views ke liye?"

He revealed that several people had shared the viral videos with him through Instagram DMs and WhatsApp. Digvijay said, "Maine socha yeh tucchi harkat media walon ki address kar du. Pehli baat, na hi meri koi PR hai, na hi maine kaha ki mujhe spot kar do ya kuch media pages par daal do."

Check out Digvijay Rathee's video:

Digvijay Rathee Gives Thumbs-Down To Paparazzi Pages

Digvijay further explained that whenever paparazzi spot him and call out to him, he willingly poses for photographs and acknowledges them with a thumbs-up. However, he expressed disappointment over the way his videos were being presented online.

Concluding his statement, Digvijay gave a thumbs-down to the paparazzi pages and said, "Thumbs down, not done at all. You guys don't deserve even one second of it."

Who is Digvijay Singh Rathee?

Before Bigg Boss 18, Digvijay Rathee gained popularity after he participated in the dating reality show Splitsvilla X5.

Digvijay had formed a love-connection with Unnati Tomar, however, after she was evicted from the show, he was formed a game connection with Kashish Kapoor. However, things took a turn, when Kashish choose to take Rs 10 lakh and quit the show, choosing the money over winning the task and claiming the trophy, leaving Digvijay heartbroken.

Digvijay, who is a known face now, once gatecrashed a live cricket match to meet his idol Virat Kohli. He revealed that the moment he shook Virat Kohli's hand, security officials grabbed him. However, Kohli intervened and asked them not to be too hard on Rathee.

Before Splitsvilla, Digvijay participated in Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand and gained immense fan-following after participating in Roadies 19.

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