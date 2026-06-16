'Kisi Ke Paise Lene Se Pehle Mai Marna...': Kumkum Bhagya Fame Sanchita Ugale's Alleged LEAKED Chats About Ex Ujjwal Sharma Surface After Her Death

Kumkum Bhagya Fame Sanchita Ugale's Alleged LEAKED Chats About Ex Ujjwal Sharma Surface After Her Death |

The death of television actress Sanchita Ugale has left the entertainment industry in shock. While initial reports suggested that the actress died by suicide, no suicide note was reportedly recovered from the scene. Amid the ongoing discussions surrounding her death, several purported screenshots of chats allegedly belonging to Sanchita have surfaced online, in which she appears to be speaking about her ex-boyfriend, Ujjwal Sharma.

According to TCX, one of the chats shows Sanchita telling a friend, "Guess what, I came for reading aur hero kon hai, Ujjwal." The screenshots also contain a lengthy message that Sanchita allegedly claimed to have sent to Ujjwal.

In the purported message, she wrote, "Dude, you're such a cheap person, I was really unaware ki tere jaise bhi log hote hain. You called me ghatiya, let me tell you ghatiya to tu hai." She further allegedly accused him of inviting women to his place and asking them for money. "Phir us ladki ki weakness pakad k usko he criticise karo," the message read.

In another part of the alleged exchange, Sanchita appeared to criticise Ujjwal for seeking financial help from others, writing, "Mai Jaisi bhi hu mere ander itna toh hai ki kisi k paiso par nahi palti...kisi k paise lene say pahle mai marna prefer karu." She also seemingly accused him of affecting her self-confidence before claiming that the message had been sent to him.

Meanwhile, Sanchita's close friend, Indraxi Kanjilal, made several startling allegations against Ujjwal Sharma following the actress's death. Speaking to Times of India, Indraxi claimed that Sanchita had often spoken to her about the difficulties she was facing and alleged that Ujjwal would mentally harass her. She further claimed that he had threatened the actress, saying, "Instead of returning the money he scolded and insulted her, and even threatened to hit her. The bullying got so bad that her health started deteriorating, she had depression and anxiety as well." However, these allegations remain unverified, and Ujjwal has not publicly responded to the specific claims made by Indraxi.

Disclaimer: FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of the alleged chats circulating on social media.