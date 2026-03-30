'Kisi Ke Baap Se Nahi Darti': Divya Agarwal Hits Back At Roadies Fame Prince Narula's '2 Peg Kam Maara Karo' Remark

Divya Agarwal Hits Back At Roadies Fame Prince Narula's '2 Peg Kam Maara Karo' Remark |

Divya Agarwal continues her ongoing feud with reality TV personality Prince Narula. Hitting back at his remark, "Meri Z behen ko kehna chahunga 2 peg kam maara karo," Divya called him out, saying, "Get your fame from elsewhere please." She further took a dig at The 50 star, adding, "Grow up become a better person my so called x brother."

She also made a bold statement in her post, writing, "Kisi ke baap se nahi darti mai!" She then added Honey Singh’s '2 Bottle Vodka' song to her Instagram story.

Divya’s remarks came after Prince addressed her claims about receiving "rape threats" following The 50 and her calling him a "dogla insaan." Responding in an interview after the show, Prince said, "Meri Z behen ko main bolna chahunga ki peg 2 kam maar ke aaya karo. Kyunki aapn apne baaton se hi bata nahi lag raha sache ho ya jhuthe ho."

Prince further explained that while leaving The 50, Divya had praised him and called him a deserving winner. However, after exiting the show, she reportedly said, "Prince dogla hai." Reacting to this shift, Prince said, "Mujhe samajh nahi aa rahi, aapki party kya subh shuru hoti hai jisme daru ke peg jyada ho jati hai ki samajh hi nahi raha ki kya bolna hai." He added that he does not know whether Divya drinks or not.

Prince and Divya's online feud began soon after their stint on The 50. Divya took to her social media to call out Prince for instigating his fans to send hate messages. She said, "Recently I have been receiving a lot of hate from my ex-brother's (Prince) fans." She also addressed receiving "rape threats". She added to be receiving messages like "Hamko pata hai tu kaha rehti hai...10 ladke le kar aayenge, rape karenge, video banayenge." Back then, Prince did not address Divya's comment.