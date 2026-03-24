'Dosti Nahi Thi...': The 50 Winner Shiv Thakare Says His Bond With Prince Narula Was Just 'Jugaad' Not Friendship- FPJ Exclusive

The 50 Winner Shiv Thakare Exclusive Interview |

Shiv Thakare, the winner of The 50, revealed that he shared an “alliance” with Prince Narula on the show, but not a friendship. He described their relationship as “jugaad” and added that the only true friend he made on The 50 was Dino James.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Shiv said, “Hamare alliance me dosti nahi thi, jugaad tha.” He further explained that Rajat Dalal, Lovekesh Kataria, and Lakshya Kaushik were close friends inside The 50 house. Another group of friends in the house included Mr. Faisu, Adnaan Shaikh, and Faiz Baloch.

Addressing Prince’s decision to step away at the last moment, Shiv claimed that it was “pre-decided” that he would not fully participate in the show. He explained that since Prince has already won four reality TV shows and has been a gang leader on Roadies, he joined the show mainly to support it and exit respectfully. Shiv added that Prince’s departure seemed obvious, as he was there primarily for the alliance, and described his exit and gameplay as a “smart move.”

When asked about his future plans, Shiv shared that he has a big wishlist. He said, “Main acting ke liye aaya tha, par raste jaise jaise open hote gaye, main zinda rehne ke liye kaam karta gaya.” He added that the right opportunities have come to him at the right time. He continues to attend workshops, theatre sessions, and auditions, and mentioned that he has taken tokens for some upcoming projects, although timelines are still uncertain. However, he emphasized that one thing he always ensures is that his mother is never disappointed with his work.

Shiv emerged as the winner of The 50 while Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu) finished as the runner-up. The show's Rs. 50 lakh prize had a unique twist, instead of going to the winner, it was awarded to a lucky fan supporting Shiv. The finale also saw other strong contestants like Krishna Shroff and Rajat Dalal, making the competition intense and engaging until the very end.