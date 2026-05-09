'Kisi Ka Ghar Toot...': Mona Kapoor's Close Friend Recalls Heartbreaking Moment When She Found Out About Boney Kapoor's Affair With Sridevi

Boney Kapoor was married to Mona Shourie Kapoor from 1983, and together they built a family with their two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. However, their marriage hit troubled waters when Boney fell in love with actress Sridevi while still being married to Mona. The relationship became one of the most talked-about controversies in Bollywood during the 1990s.

Boney later tied the knot with Sridevi in 1996, and the couple went on to have two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Mona passed away in Mumbai in 2012 at the age of 48 after battling multiple organ cancer. Years later, Mona’s close friend and singer Jaspinder Narula opened up about the painful phase in Mona’s life and recalled the heartbreaking moment she learned about Boney's affair with Sridevi.

Speaking about the making of the song Mujhe Ek Pal Chain Na Aaye from the 1997 film Judaai, Jaspinder recalled the emotional atmosphere surrounding the project, which starred Sridevi in the lead role. During a conversation with the YouTube channel Bollywood Thikana, Jaspinder also revealed that she was battling a severe ear infection while recording the track.

Talking about the experience, she said, “I was told that the song will be picturised on Sridevi. I was also informed about the situation, as to how Sridevi made a deal to sell off her husband for money… My ear had developed mucus, and one of my ears was completely blocked. I sang the song with great difficulty.”

'Kissi Ka Ghar Ban Raha Tha, Kisi Ka Ghar Toot Raha...'

Jaspinder further shared that during this period, she developed a close bond with Mona. According to the singer, Mona opened up to her about the painful turmoil in her personal life while the song was being recorded.

"I was close with Mona. Main Sridevi se bhi 2-3 baar mili thi. Mona ne bataya ke jab main gaana ga rahi thi toh kya hua tha. She said, ‘Kisi ka ghar ban raha tha aur kisi ka ghar toot raha tha’. She said that you were singing inside and I was crying outside the studio, kyunki mujhe pata chala tha affair ka. Toh unhe ussi time mein pata chala tha," said the singer.

Sridevi died in 2018 due to accidental drowning in a bathtub at a Dubai hotel.