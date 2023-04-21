Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan surprises 400 differently-abled kids at special screening of his film; full details inside

Salman Khan | Instagram

Superstar Salman Khan has once again won the hearts of his fans with his recent release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor's fans have been showering him with love and adulation since the movie hit the big screens.

Salman, who is known for his style, action scenes, and love for kids, has been promoting the movie in his unique style, making several public appearances in the last few days.

On the special occasion of Eid, Salman Khan took his love for kids to a whole new level by organizing a special screening of his latest movie for about 400 differently-abled kids.

The screening was conducted by the Pooja Foundation, and Salman's kind gesture towards the kids has won him even more love and adoration from his fans.

Salman meets disabled kids

Salman Khan's interaction with the specially-abled kids was heartwarming and showed his caring side. He greeted the kids and spent a considerable amount of time interacting with them.

The actor's presence made the day of these special kids, and his fans are in awe of his kind gesture.

In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan is seen in a very different avatar, sporting both lengthy and cropped hair.

The movie, helmed by Farhad Samji, also stars a host of other talented actors, including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill, among others. Venkatesh and Bhumika Chawla also have a role in the movie. The film is said to be a remake of the Tamil movie 'Veeram', starring Ajith Kumar.

Early reports for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan has kept the ticket prices for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to a bare minimum, unlike other Bollywood movies that hike up prices during festive occasions.

The early reports suggest that the movie has received a great response from the fans, who have called it a mass entertainer.

Salman's love for his fans and his caring nature towards kids have won him millions of hearts. His latest gesture towards the specially-abled kids is due to his kind and giving nature, or is it a promotional act? What are your thoughts about this? Tell us in the comments