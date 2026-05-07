King Recalls First Heartbreak At 20 After He Paid Girlfriend's College Fees: 'She Didn't Even Look Back At Me'

Rapper-singer King recently opened up about one of the most emotional moments from his personal life - his first heartbreak. During a candid conversation with Mashable, he recalled how a painful breakup at the age of 20 left a lasting impact on him long before fame came his way.

Sharing the story in detail, King revealed that the breakup happened on January 2, 2016, and even today, he remembers every moment clearly. The singer said he had gone out of his way to support his then-girlfriend and had even helped with her college admission.

“I had my first breakup in 2016, on 2nd January. My girlfriend got admission in 2nd year. So, I got her admission. I kept the remaining fees of Rs 100 in a book. I went to JLN Stadium, gate No 2 and gave it to her. Oh my God! I got her admission. And when I... When she used to go to the metro station, we used to always meet there. She used to secretly look at me repeatedly. But that day, she shook my hand and said, 'Okay bye',” King said.

The singer then described the moment that completely broke his heart. According to him, shortly after saying goodbye, her phone rang - and what he saw on the screen changed everything.

“Then her phone rang and the name saved as 'Baby' appeared. So, that was the ultimate. I looked at her and then she left. She didn't even look back at me,” he added.

King's journey in showbiz

Before entering the mainstream music industry, King started sharing his music online through his YouTube channel “King Rocco” in 2012. He continued posting songs on social media while still in school and officially began his professional journey in 2018 with his first EP, Talismann.

His popularity grew further after participating in the first season of MTV Hustle in 2019, where he emerged as a finalist. Judges on the show included Raftaar, Raja Kumari and Nucleya.

King later gained massive popularity with his debut album The Carnival and the hit track Tu Aake Dekhle, which became one of his signature songs.

Over the years, he has contributed music to films and projects like Drishyam 2, Farrey and Rana Naidu.

On the acting front, King is now set to make his acting debut with Lukkhe, which premieres on Prime Video on May 8. The series also stars Palak Tiwari, Raashii Khanna and Lakshvir Saran.