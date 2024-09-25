Killer Heat OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Film Online

Killer Heat OTT Release Date | Trailer

Killer Heat is a crime thriller film featuring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley in the lead roles. It is directed by Philippe Lacote, and Roberto Bentivegna has done the screenplay with Matt Charman. It is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Killer Heat?

Killer Heat is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and captioned, "Jealousy can drive anyone to the edge. Killer Heat, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley and Richard Madden arrives September 26."

Jealousy can drive anyone to the edge. Killer Heat, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley and Richard Madden arrives September 26. pic.twitter.com/4t4LMxvugT — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) September 12, 2024

Plot

The plot revolves around a strange murder that takes place on an island. But things take an exciting turn when a woman calls a detective, Nick Bali, to investigate the case because she doesn't trust the local police. As time passes, Nick finds the case more complicated. Will he be able to uncover the truth? The film reveals this.

Cast and production of Killer Heat

The cast of the film includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Nick Bali, Richard Madden as Leo Vardakis / Elias Vardakis, Shailene Woodley as Penelope Vardakis, Clare Holman as Audrey, Abbey Lee as Monique and Babou Ceesay as Georges Mensah, among others.

The crime thriller film is an adaptation of Jo Nesbo's book, The Jealousy Man. It is produced by Brad Weston under Amazon MGM Studios, Faliro House, and Makeready. The cinematography is done by Andrew Dunn and Jay Cassidy has edited the film with Nail Smith.