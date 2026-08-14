'Kidney Deposit Rakhna Padega, Insane...': Falguni Pathak's Mumbai Navratri Utsav Passes Cost Up To ₹2 Lakh, Leaves Netizens Shocked

Falguni Pathak's Navratri Tickets Cost Up To ₹2 Lakh | Photo Via Instagram

Garba Queen Falguni Pathak’s much-awaited Navratri Utsav 2026 event in Mumbai has sparked a wave of reactions online, with netizens expressing shock over ticket prices ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2 lakh. The event, set to be held at the Jio World Convention Centre for nine nights of Garba from October 11 to October 19, has left fans divided over the steep ticket prices.

Falguni Pathak's Navratri Tickets Cost Up To ₹2 Lakh

Soon after the tickets went live, social media users were quick to share their disappointment, with many questioning whether the experience justified the hefty cost. Known for her energetic Garba performances and massive popularity during Navratri, Falguni Pathak continues to attract thousands of fans every year.

Falguni Pathak Ticket Prices

As per BookMyShow, the Season Pass is priced at Rs 20,000 per person, offering access for all nine nights of the Navratri celebrations. Meanwhile, the single-day pass starts at Rs 2,200 under Phase 1 and is valid for one person for one night, excluding taxes.

For those seeking a more exclusive experience, the POD is priced at Rs 2,04,000 and accommodates up to 12 people. The POD is valid for one night and also includes an additional Rs 10,000 food and beverage coupon.

Via BookMyShow

Netizens React

One user said, "It is very expensive," after several netizens posted reels expressing shock over the ticket prices. One social media user quipped, "Kidney deposit rakhna padega, insane amount," while others questioned whether the experience justified the steep cost.

Several users also called for more affordable ticket prices, with one commenting, "Navratri is a huge business," while another said, "It's too much." The steep pricing has sparked a discussion online, with fans expressing disappointment over the cost of attending the nine-night Garba celebration.

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Despite the backlash over the pricing, Falguni Pathak’s popularity remains undeniable, and her Navratri celebrations continue to be among the most anticipated Garba events in Mumbai. With the festivities still weeks away, it remains to be seen how fans respond to the ticket prices as the event draws closer.