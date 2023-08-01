Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Spotted Dragging Heavy Luggage During Italy Vacation; Video Goes Viral

Kiara Advani celebrated her birthday on July 31 with husband Sidharth Malhotra in Italy. The couple is having a gala time and has been giving glimpses of their exotic vacation. On Tuesday, Kiara and Sidharth's video went viral on social media in which they are seen dragging huge bags.

The clip was shared by several fan pages. It shows Sidharth and Kiara carrying heavy luggage without any help. While the Baar Baar Dekho actor was spotted in olive green shorts and yellow shirt, Kiara looked stunning in a white backless maxi dress.

The lovebirds were also seen interacting with some of their fans. Take a look at the now-viral video here:

Taking to her official Instagram account on Monday, the actress shared a video in which the couple is seen taking a dive into the ocean together. Kiara is seen wearing a skimpy black monokini and, Sidharth, on the other hand, is spotted in red shorts.

The actor-couple is seen donning their brightest smiles as they dived into the water. Take a look at the video here:

Kiara and Sidharth jetted off to Italy on July 28. They were spotted together at Mumbai airport and were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's new projects

The actress is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Satyaprem Ki Katha in which she starred opposite Kartik Aaryan. She will next be seen in Game Changer opposite Ram Charan.

Sidharth, on the other hand, will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty Kundra. He also has Yodha with Disha Patani in the pipeline.

