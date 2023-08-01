Kiara Advani In A Whopping ₹47K Black Monokini Grabs Eyeballs

Kiara Advani's 31st birthday became a memorable affair as the actress shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram handle, featuring herself and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra.

The couple's adorable cliff-jumping moments caught everyone's attention, but it was Kiara's glamorous style statement that stole the show.

For their special day out, Sidharth sported an uber-cool look, flaunting his abs with red-hued boxers and no shirt.

However, it was Kiara's stunning appearance in a black monokini from the renowned brand Norma Kamali that left everyone awestruck. The monokini featured silver studs, a deep scoop neck, and a low scoop back, exuding elegance and confidence.

PRICE OF KIARA ADVANI'S SWIMSUIT

Kiara opted for a minimalist approach, letting her outfit speak volumes without any additional accessories or heavy makeup.

Her choice of the black monokini will undoubtedly make it a must-have for fashion-forward women, guaranteed to stand out in any crowd. We did some research and found out that this eye-catching outfit has a hefty price tag of $575, which roughly translates to Rs 47,317.

ABOUT SIDHARTH & KIARA

Sidharth and Kiara married on February 7, 2023, at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, surrounded by close friends and family. The couple's sweet public display of affection (PDA) endears them to their fans.

On the professional front, Sidharth, last seen in 'Mission Majnu,' is gearing up for his upcoming project 'Yodha.' Meanwhile, Kiara Advani also has several exciting projects in her pipeline, promising a bright future in the film industry.

Kiara's birthday celebration, along with the revelation of her expensive monokini choice, sparked a frenzy among fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. The actress proves that she not only knows how to rock the screen but also how to make a bold and stylish statement in her personal life.

