Khushi Kapoor Reveals Getting Lip Fillers & Nose Job, Netizens React

Actress Khushi Kapoor has been making a name for herself in the industry. The actress has recently admitted to undergoing plastic surgery and has revealed that she had a nose job. Her shocking revelation has created waves on the internet.

She made her confession in comments, during an interaction with a user on Instagram. A user had shared an old video of her attending an event with her mother as a child. It was attached to a video of her debut premier of The Archies, drawing a comparison of her previous and current looks.

The video went viral on the internet and has sparked speculation about her change in the face and the actual transformation. Netizens shared their thoughts on the video and raised questions about her looks. One of the users wrote, “I’ll be honest, Khushi looks so similar to how she used to look. Like it genuinely just looks like she lost weight,”

In response, Khushi candidly admitted to getting lip fillers and a nose job, responding with, “@archivekhushii lip filler and [nose emoji] hahaha.”

After her revelation and the transparency she has shown to her fans. Many netizens showed their love and praised the actress for her openness. One user commented, “I'll be honest, khushi looks so similar to how she used to look. Like it genuinely js looks like she lost weight."

Another comment reads, “Hahaha love the fact that how genuine and open you are about that girl."

“Is it me or Kushi looks more like sridevi mam than jhanvi. Jhanvi is class, I agree but kushee interms of looks is more closer to sridevi in resemblance,” wrote one user.

Khushi made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She played the role of Betty Cooper. The film also featured Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda in pivotal roles. It is an Indian adaptation of the iconic comics

On the work front, she is all set to star in the Hindi remake of Love Today alongside Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan. She’s also rumoured to be working on a project with Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan.