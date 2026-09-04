Khushi Kapoor Buys ₹63 Lakh 1RK Apartment In Mumbai's Bandra West

Actress Khushi Kapoor purchased a residential apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West for Rs 63 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The transaction was registered on September 1, 2026.

A report in Hindustan Times stated that the apartment is located in Samtadeep Building on 25th Road in Bandra West, one of Mumbai’s prominent residential areas and a neighbourhood closely associated with Bollywood. The property has a carpet area of 180 sq ft and a built-up area of 216 sq ft.

Khushi purchased the apartment from Farooq Chagla. The deal was registered at a consideration value of Rs 63 lakh, with Rs 3.15 lakh paid as stamp duty.

Based on the registered transaction value, the apartment works out to approximately Rs 35,000 per sq ft on a carpet-area basis. Calculated against the built-up area, the rate comes to around Rs 29,167 per sq ft. These figures are based only on the registered consideration and should not be taken as the prevailing market rate for Bandra West.

Bandra’s Bollywood connect

Bandra West has long remained one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential markets. Its appeal comes from its connectivity, social infrastructure, access to commercial hubs and premium residential developments.

The area is also popular among Bollywood personalities and high-net-worth individuals.

Khushi Kapoor’s career

Khushi is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. She made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies in 2023 and went on to appear in Nadaaniyan with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Loveyapa with Junaid Khan last year. However, her performance in all these films had received mixed reviews from critics and the audience.

The 25-year-old actress now is preparing for her next project, which is described as a spiritual sequel to her mother Sridevi's acclaimed film Mom. The film also stars actress Karishma Tanna in the lead role.