Khushbu Sundar SLAMS Trolls Targeting Trisha Amid Affair Rumours With Vijay: 'They Get Sadistic Pleasure, She's Most Dignified...'

Khushbu Sundar On Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha Krishnan | Photo Via X

Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar has once again defended her friend Trisha Krishnan amid rumours of her alleged affair with Thalapathy Vijay. The speculation began after reports claimed that Vijay's wife had filed for divorce after 26 years of marriage, allegedly accusing him of having an extramarital affair with an actress. Following this, Trisha was subjected to heavy trolling, especially after she and Vijay were seen attending a wedding in Chennai together soon after the divorce news broke.

Khushbu Sundar Calls Trisha Krishnan 'Most Dignified'

Amid the controversy, Khushbu called Trisha the "most dignified" woman she has ever met. Speaking about the trolling, she said she does not want to comment on paparazzi culture that involves following celebrities everywhere. Referring to a recent incident where Trisha avoided questions about Vijay at the airport, Khushbu remarked that such a system was something she had mostly seen in Mumbai and not in the South, but unfortunately, it now seems to be starting there too. She also added that people who constantly comment on others’ lives often find happiness in scrutinising celebrities instead of focusing on their own problems.

Khushbu Sundar Defends Trisha Krishnan Amid Trolls

In a conversation with DeKoder, Khushbu said, "They enjoy or get a sadistic pleasure in commenting on someone else. And 99.9 per cent of them are not known to use. So anybody, for that matter, they are not responsible for what others comment and I don't think we need to waste our time responding to them."

When Khushbu was asked about the speculation surrounding Trisha, she said that we are living in times where even if someone sneezes, people want to blame it on someone else. She added that from what she knows about both of them, and with Trisha being very close to her, she considers her one of the most dignified women she has ever met and one of the gentlest souls.

Vijay and Sangeetha got married in August 1999 and have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha.