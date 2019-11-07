Khilji to Murad, Ranveer reveals how his character obsession makes Deepika go crazy at home

Ranveer Singh has been crowned as the most versatile actor of Bollywood. With a plethora of characters under his name, Ranveer has essayed all shades of human emotions, be it Khilji in Padmaavat, or Murad in Gully Boy. In an interview with Vogue, Ranveer got candid about his obsession with characters that sometimes come home as well.

However, this time at home, Ranveer had to deal with an exasperated wife Deepika Padukone. He recounts ruefully, “I asked my wife, ‘What changes about me?’ She said, ‘What doesn’t change? The way you walk, the way you talk, what you eat, even your temperament changes.’” Singh says he is trying to leave his character at work, but for now Padukone has got herself a husband with multiple personalities.

Ranveer has tasted success after sheer hard work and determination. For a man who’s juggling it all, how does Ranveer cope? Singh replies with his recent morning ritual: “After hair and makeup, I get down on my knees in my [vanity] van and pray. I am not religious. But I believe in some kind of higher power. And I just say a prayer of gratitude.”

Ranveer, who awaits the release of his sports drama ’83 essaying the role of Kapil Dev, has been reportedly roped on to play the male lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.