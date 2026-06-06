Khatron Ke Khiladi 15's Rithvik Dhanjani Says He's Entering Rohit Shetty's Show With 'Nervous Energies'; 'I'll Try To Do My Best'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15's Rithvik Dhanjani Says He's Entering Rohit Shetty's Show With 'Nervous Energies' |

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Rithvik Dhanjani says he does not want to be confined to any one medium. The actor shared that he is open to exploring all platforms, whether television, reality shows, films, or web content. Speaking about his career choices, Rithvik said, "If there's any project, it could be any medium, and it sparks something inside of me, I'll do it."

Talking about joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Rithvik told PTI, "There are nervous energies even though you do something new, or even though you've done it before. I'm going into the show with all the nervous energies and with the experience that I've, I'll try to do my best (sic)."

Rithvik was previously seen as a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Even during his earlier stints on the show, the actor had spoken about entering the competition with a mix of nervousness and excitement. Speaking about his future plans, Rithvik added, "Everybody has a different path and a different way of approaching where they want to be. I'm walking my own path, let's see where it takes me."

The actor also revealed that he instantly loved the feeling of stepping onto a set for the first time. Rithvik said that it is a feeling he hopes to experience and cherish throughout his life. Talking about hosting a show and being in the show as a contestant, Rithvik said that he feels like a different person every time.

Apart from Rithvik, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 features a star-studded lineup of contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Avika Gor, Harsh Gujral, Orry, Shagun Sharma, Farrhana Bhatt, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Avinash Mishra and Vishal Aditya Singh. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show is currently being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and is expected to premiere either in the end of June or in early July, 2026.