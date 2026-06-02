Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: After Orry, Balika Vadhu Fame Avika Gor Reportedly Eliminated In Fourth Week Of Rohit Shetty's Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Avika Gor Eliminated |

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is currently being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and reports about contestants' eliminations have already begun surfacing online. Earlier, reports claimed that Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, became the first contestant to be eliminated from the stunt-based reality show. Now, fresh reports suggest that another contestant has reportedly been shown the exit door. So, who is the second contestant to be eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

Who Is The Second Contestant Eliminated From Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

According to a report by Siasat, actress Avika Gor has reportedly become the second contestant to be eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after Orry. Reports suggest that there was no eviction during the first week of the competition, while Orry was allegedly eliminated in the second week. He had also sparked speculation about his exit after sharing a cryptic "miss you" post on social media. The third week reportedly saw no elimination either. However, reports now claim that Avika was eliminated during the fourth week of the show. Neither the makers nor the actress have officially confirmed the development so far.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry's Cryptic Post Hints At Elimination

Just days after Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 began filming, reports surfaced claiming that Orry was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. Speculation gained momentum after he shared a photo with his fellow contestants and captioned it, "Such lovely people, such lovely memories. Will miss you guys so much." Following the post, Orry stopped sharing updates related to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 on social media, leading many fans to believe that the reports of his alleged elimination were indeed true.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 marks the return of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show after a brief hiatus and is currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. The season features a mix of television stars, reality show personalities, and social media influencers who will battle their fears through a series of high-risk challenges and stunts. Reports suggest that the contestant lineup includes Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Jasmin Bhasin, Avika Gor, Avinash Mishra, Harsh Gujral, Farrhana Bhatt, Shagun Sharma, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Orhan Awatramani (Orry).

While Colors TV is yet to announce an official premiere date, multiple reports suggest that Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to hit television screens in July 2026 after the completion of its Cape Town schedule. Rohit Shetty has returned as the host and has already teased an action-packed season, calling it one of the craziest editions of the show so far.