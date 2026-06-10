Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: After Avika Gor, Vishal Aditya Singh ELIMINATED From Rohit Shetty's Show? Fans Spot Major Clue

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 |

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Earlier, reports claimed that Avika Gor had been eliminated from the stunt-based reality show. Now, fresh speculation suggests that Vishal Aditya Singh could be the next contestant to exit the competition, after fans noticed a clue on social media.

Vishal was recently spotted at the success bash of Ishq Dum Idli Rasam in Mumbai. Since the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is still underway, his appearance at the event led many fans to wonder if he had already been eliminated from the show.

Adding fuel to the speculation, a user wrote on a Reddit thread, "After Avika it’s Vishal Aditya singh who has been eliminated. It is confirmed as he has been spotted last night at a success party of Abhishek kumar, Surbhi Chandna and Shiny Doshi. In Mumbai of course."

The same user further claimed that the original post had later been deleted. They also pointed out that the picture did not appear to be old, as Surbhi Chandna was seen wearing the same outfit she had worn at the recent Ishq Dum Idli Rasam success bash.

As rumours about Vishal's elimination gained traction online, one social media user commented, "How is Harsh Gujral surviving ahead of Vishal?"

Meanwhile, the discussion also reignited speculation around Orry and Avika Gor's alleged eliminations from the show. However, several fans believe that reports about Orry's elimination are merely rumours and remain unconfirmed.

The contestant lineup of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 features a mix of television stars, reality show favourites and social media personalities. The season includes Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor, Avinash Mishra, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma, Farrhana Bhatt and Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show is currently being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and is expected to premiere later this year.

As of now, Colors TV has not officially announced the premiere date of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. However, since the contestants are currently shooting in Cape Town, industry reports suggest the stunt-based reality show is likely to premiere in July 2026.