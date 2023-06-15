Khalnayak: Subhash Ghai Says Google Shows WRONG Release Date After Sanjay Dutt Celebrates 3 Decades Of Film

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Thursday (June 15) celebrated 30 years of one of his iconic films Khalnayak. Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. Taking to his official Instagram account, Sanjay Dutt shared a collage video and penned a heartfelt note for the director.

However, soon after he shared the post, the filmmaker clarified that Khalnayak was released in August 1993. Sharing a poster of the film, Ghai mentioned in the caption of his Instagram post that Google shows the wrong release date of the film.

The director also announced that he has a surprise for his fans and will reveal it on August 6, 2023, when Khalnayak will actually complete 30 years.

"Khalnayak was released world over on 6th august 1993 - not on 15 June as mentioned at Google 😁 N pl wait n watch for a surprise on 6 th august 2023 celebrating 30th year of #KHALNAYAK," he wrote.

The film became one of the biggest hits after it released in 1993. It hit the big screens around the time when Sanjay Dutt was arrested for his alleged connections to the underworld and was also accused of being involved in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.

The film also became quite popular before its release due to the controversy around its song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. In fact, Subhash Ghai had once claimed that Khalnayak lost out on its National Award because of the controversies surrounding the song.

While Sanjay Dutt played the role of Balram Prasad Ballu in the film, Jackie Shroff was seen as Inspector Ram Kumar Sinha. The movie follows the chase of Ballu, who escapes from jail, causing distress and anguish for his jailor, senior cop Ram. Ram's fiancé Ganga, played by Madhuri, in order to help him, joins Ballu's gang to lure him back into custody. Ballu, however, falls in love with Ganga not knowing what lies ahead.