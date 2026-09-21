Kerala Documentary Festival Row: I&B Ministry DENIES Shashi Tharoor's Claim Of 31 Films Being Denied Screening Permission

I&B Ministry Responds To Shashi Tharoor Over 31-Film Kerala Festival Row |

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday, September 21, criticised the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) over the reported denial of screening permission to 31 films selected for the 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram.

I&B Ministry Responds To Shashi Tharoor Over 31-Film Kerala Festival Row

Tharoor said he was “shocked” to learn that the Ministry had denied permission for the films, describing the reported decision as a concern for freedom of expression and India’s reputation among filmmakers, writers and artists. Following Tharoor’s remarks, the I&B Ministry issued a clarification, disputing the claim that permission had been denied to the films selected for the festival.

The Ministry said on X, "Permission has not been denied to any film for screening in the 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Keralam. Six films have been requested to provide more detailed synopsis. Depending on the subject of the films, some have been sent to various sectoral authorities for their review."

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What Shashi Tharoor Said

In a post on X, Tharoor said the reported denial was a departure from India’s tradition of providing a platform for international cinema. He also urged Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to intervene and “overrule the bureaucrats” responsible for the decision.

"This is not only a betrayal of India’s proud tradition of offering a home to the best of world cinema, but an assault on the freedom of expression that is amongst the greatest assets of our democracy," wrote Tharoor.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

International Film Festival of Kerala, which was held in 17-23 December 1994 in Kozhikode is scheduled to be held from September 25 to 30 at Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Kerala.