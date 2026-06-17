Kenatha Kanom On OTT: Where To Watch Yogi Babu's Comedy-Drama Film?

Kenatha Kanom On OTT |

Kenatha Kanom is a Tamil language comedy film which is written and directed by Suresh Sangaiah. The film features Yogi Babu in the lead role and it was released in theatres on March 13, 2026 and received mixed reviews from critics. Keep on reading to know about the cast, characters, storyline, and more about streaming details.

OTT streaming details

Kenatha Koram is now streaming on JioHotstar. Set against the backdrop of a rural village in Tamil Nadu, the film blends comedy and social commentary. It explores the clash between local survival needs and external authority. The streaming platform shared the hilarious trailer of the film on X and wrote, "#KenathaKanom now streaming only on #JioHotstar."

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Kenatha Kanom storyline

The Tamil comedy-drama Kenatha Kanom (2026) depicts a village in Tamil Nadu facing a significant water crisis due to a persistent drought. The circumstances are so bleak that the village priest, Manivasagam (portrayed by Yogi Babu), is even denied marrying his beloved, Yazhini, as her father objects to her marrying into a village lacking water. Desperate to find solution, the villagers start digging in front of the priest house. But what happens when they finds a skeleton of mysterious creature? What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and characters

The film features Yogi Babu as Manivasagar, Lovelyn Chandrasekhar as Yazhini, Raichal Rabecca as Devanaayaki, Rajendran, Ramakrishnan, George Maryan, Hello Kandasamy, Kalaipandiyan, and Kavitha Bharathi, among others. R. Ramesh Babu has produced the film with Jegan Baskaran under RB Talkies and Box Office Studio. Nivas K. Prasanna has composed the music of the film and R. Ramar has done the editing of the film.