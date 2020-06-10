Kehne ko Humsafar Hain web review: Powerful performances creatively mask a weak plot

The story

Rohit (Ronit Bose Roy) is broken from inside. He ambushes the pain of his separation with Ananya (Mona Singh) by becoming a macho biker and a playboy. On the other hand, Ananya has moved to Qatar. There she has drowned herself in work and become an entrepreneur. A busy schedule helps her keep her mind off the pain that Rohit’s given her (which isn’t even any pain to begin with, but an assumption). She provides well for her three-year-old son, Kabir (Shaurya Nagdev), but cannot extend warmth to the little lad. Ananya desperately wants to free herself from the shackles of marriage and move on. Bani (Pooja Banerjee), Rohit’s daughter from his first wife Poonam (Gurdeep Kohli), who works with Ananya, has messed up a business proposition. This compels Ananya to fly back to India.

While little Kabir forms new ties with his dysfunctional family, Niki (Palak Jain), Bani’s sister, announces her engagement and wishes for her family to come across as one big happy unit on the day the ‘ladke wale’ come to meet her parents.

Will Rohit make it to the occasion, without reeking alcohol? Will Ananya a peaceful divorce from Rohit? Will she be able to move on with Harry (Apurva Agnihotri), who’s head-over-heels for her? Will Kabir receive the warmth of his family? Will Niki’s plan of introducing the families go through peacefully?

The Review

This family drama is fast emerging as the Indianised version of the famous American sitcom, ‘Dynasty’. The dysfunctional ties are even more deep-set this season, making for a gritting narrative.

Ronit Roy has put up a fabulous act. His sense of humour, in some parts, can really have anyone cracking up. He’s indeed very versatile. Gurdeep Kohli portrays the character quite well. Her insecurities about marrying a man ten years younger than her surface at exacting moments giving her character an absolute facelift.

Mona Singh comes across as a strong woman. She has moved to Qatar and left the love of her life because she 'feels' Rohit cheated on her and has established herself as a successful professional. But, when it comes to giving a piece of her mind to Bani, she completely fails. Bani is involved in an affair with Ananya's client's husband, because of which Ananya loses out on a project worth 8 crores. Not just this, Bani has gone about spending 50 lakhs on an abortion. Despite all this, a strong-headed woman like Ananya is unable to speak her mind and slam Bani for her actions. This doesn't quite add up and makes her character come across as weak.

Logic and emotional stability are failing miserably. One should really credit directors Abhijit Das and Deepak Chavan for artfully masking these blunders. The set designer must be credited for designing the sets so graciously...everything looks so appealing. The riot of colours is an absolute treat! Overall, a reasonably well-penned family drama, with a rather soulful title track and an experienced cast gives the slightly weak plot some edge.

Name of the series: Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain (season 3)

Number of episodes: 10

Platform: AltBalaji/ZEE5

Cast: Gurdeep Kohli, Mona Singh, Ronit Bose Roy, Gurdip Punjj, Suchitra Pillai, Pooja Banerjee, Apurva Agnihotri, Palak Jain,

Directors: Abhijit Das and Deepak Chavan

Rating – 3.5/5