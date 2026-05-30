KD: The Devil OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt And Shilpa Shetty Starrer Kannada Action Thriller Online?

KD: The Devil OTT Release Date |

KD: The Devil is an action-thriller film that stars Dhruva Sarja and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The film also features Shilpa Shetty in a prominent role. It is directed and written by Prem and produced by Venkat K Narayan under the banner of KVN Productions. The film was released in theatres on April 30, 2026, and received a mixed response from audiences and critics. Keep on reading to know more about the storyline and streaming details of the film.

KD: The Devil: When and where to watch?

KD: The Devil is set to be released on ZEE5, starting from June 5, 2026. The action-drama film is based on 1970s real events in Bengaluru. It explores the transformation of an innocent commoner into a dreaded criminal due to external circumstances.

KD: The Devil storyline

KD: The Devil is a 1970s action-drama located in Bengaluru. The story revolves around Kaali (Dhruva Sarja), a kind-hearted, modest kerosene vendor. His life becomes chaotic when he is compelled to enter a brutal underworld to safeguard his family and must confront the gangster he once admired.

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Cast and characters

The film features Dhruva Sarja as Kaalidasa, Shilpa Shetty as Satyavati Kalidasa, Sanjay Dutt as Dhak Deva, V. Ravichandran as Annayappa, Ramesh Aravind as Dharma, Reeshma Nanaiah as Machhlakshmi, Jisshu Sengupta as Rudra Mishra, Nora Fatehi as Senorita in an item number, and Sudeepa as Kaala Bhairava, among others.

KD: The Devil FAQs:

When and where to watch KD: The Devil?

The film is set to be released on ZEE5, starting from June 5, 2026.

Who plays the lead role in KD: The Devil?

In the film, Dhruva Sarja, Shilpa Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt play the lead roles.

Who has directed KD: The Devil?

The film is directed and written by Prem.