KBC 11: This question on women’s cricket for Rs 3.2 lakh made a contestant quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show

Amitabh Bachchan’s popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 saw rollover contestant Ankeeta Kaul Ahlawat from Panchkula, Haryana take the hot seat. She walked away with Rs 1,60,000.
The question for Rs 3,20,000 that Ankeeta failed to answer was – Who became only the 4th cricketer after Javed Miandad, Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya to complete 20 years playing ODI cricket? The options were Mithali Raj, Charlotte Edwards, Chris Gayle and Shoaib Malik.
However, by the time Ankeeta reached the Rs 3,20,000 stage, she had no lifelines to be used. She quit the game and walked away with Rs 1,60,000. Upon quitting, Amitabh asked her to guess one of the options, to which she answered as Chris Gayle, which was incorrect. The correct answer was Mithali Raj.
The next contestant to take the hot seat was Sangita Chowdhury from Malda, West Bengal. She has already won Rs 10,000 and will continue the game in Friday’s episode. Sangita started off by saying she learnt Hindi from Bollywood movies, which made Bachchan quite happy.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)