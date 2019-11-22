KBC 11: This question on women’s cricket for Rs 3.2 lakh made a contestant quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show

However, by the time Ankeeta reached the Rs 3,20,000 stage, she had no lifelines to be used. She quit the game and walked away with Rs 1,60,000. Upon quitting, Amitabh asked her to guess one of the options, to which she answered as Chris Gayle, which was incorrect. The correct answer was Mithali Raj.

The next contestant to take the hot seat was Sangita Chowdhury from Malda, West Bengal. She has already won Rs 10,000 and will continue the game in Friday’s episode. Sangita started off by saying she learnt Hindi from Bollywood movies, which made Bachchan quite happy.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.