'Kaun Dekhega Filmein?': Fatima Sana Shaikh Questions Proposed 570% Entertainment Tax Hike In Mumbai

Fatima Sana Shaikh On BMC's Proposal Of 570 Percent Hike In Entertainment Tax AC Cinemas And Multiplexes In Mumbai |

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a 570% hike in the local entertainment tax for air-conditioned cinema halls and multiplexes in Mumbai. While not many celebrities have reacted to it, recently Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh spoke about it and questioned 'who will watch films?'. She further stated that watching a movie is already an expensive experience.

During NDTV Yuva 2026, when Fatima was asked about it, she said, "Kaun dekhega fir filmein? Waise hie koi nahi dekh raha. Film dekhne jaana ho, toh 2000-3000 toh easily... 1000 ke toh popcorn hai. Kaun khayega? Matlab 10 baar sochna padega (Who will watch movies then? No one is watching anyway. If you want to go see a movie, it's easily Rs. 2000-3000... popcorn costs Rs. 1000. Who will eat it? You'll have to think 10 times)."

She further said that the tickets nowadays cost around Rs. 700-800 and going to a theatre is an expensive experience. She also called it 'classist'.

Fatima further said, "It is also very classist I must say because single screens are over, so you have already alienated your audience. There are a lot of people who find going to a theatre very intimidating because they feel, they don't fit there. This (570% hike) is very sad, it shouldn't be the case because films are the easiest way to reach to the audience and to even question morality or question anything. The moment you make it expensive, you are taking it away from a lot of people."

Netizens React To Fatima's Answer

Netizens are very happy with Fatima said and agreeing with her. A netizen commented, "Very natural and accurate response from @fatimasanashaikh 👍🏻 and I agree with her. This rule is death of cinema halls in Maharashtra (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Finally someone who knows the reality (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Fatima Sana Shaikh Projects

Fatima was recently seen in the OTT series Hunkkaar, in which she played the role of a cop. She has another web series titled Teen Kauwe lined up.