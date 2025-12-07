Katy Perry Shares Cosy PHOTOS With Boyfriend Justin Trudeau From Japan Trip Ahead Of His 54th Birthday, Makes It Insta-Official

American pop star Katy Perry has finally confirmed her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, months after dating rumours sparked online when the two were spotted on an intimate dinner date in Montreal. Making their relationship Instagram-official, the singer shared cosy photos with her boyfriend from their trip to Japan, giving fans a glimpse into their fun and romantic getaway. This comes just a few days ahead of Justin’s 54th birthday, which falls on December 25, Christmas Day.

Katy Perry Makes Relationship With Justin Trudeau Insta-Official

"Tokyo times on tour and more," Katy captioned her post. One of the photos shows Katy and Justin posing for a selfie, all smiles for the camera as they lean cheek to cheek. Another video in the post shows the couple enjoying a meal together, with Justin lovingly watching his ladylove savour some delicious sushi. Yet another clip captures them at an art exhibit, standing against a sparkling wall of lights.

Check it out:

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau Walk Hand-In-Hand

Katy and Justin had publicly confirmed their relationship after celebrating the singer’s 41st birthday in Paris in October.

The lovebirds attended a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris and were seen exiting the venue hand-in-hand, all smiles and blushing as paparazzi captured the moment. As they stepped out, fans outside sang the 'Happy Birthday' song for the singer, while one admirer handed Katy a rose, which she graciously accepted with a bright smile.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau Spotted Kissing On Yacht

A few days ago, Katy and Justin's steamy photos went viral, showing the duo getting cosy and sharing a kiss on her lavish yacht in Santa Barbara, California.

In the viral photos, Katy was seen in a black swimsuit, passionately kissing a shirtless Justin, who wore denim jeans, as they enjoyed some quality time together. The couple was also spotted hugging, with Trudeau seemingly nuzzling Perry's cheek.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau Age Gap

Katy Perry, born on October 25, 1984, is 41, while Justin Trudeau, born December 25, 1971, is 53, marking a 12-year age gap.