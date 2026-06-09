Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Make Red Carpet Debut At Tribeca Festival During Concert Film Premiere | Video | X

Los Angeles: Singer Katy Perry and her beau Justin Trudeau, former Prime Minister of Canada, made their red carpet debut together at the Tribeca Festival.

Trudeau was seen supporting Perry at the premiere of her concert film Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris at the film festival. Perry wore a white halter-neck gown featuring rose-like details with her hair styled in an updo, while Trudeau kept things classic in a black suit with a crisp white shirt.

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Trudeau beamed as Perry greeted fans and reporters on the New York City red carpet.

"This is very different than Part of Me," the "Thinking of You" Perry told people.com, referencing her 2012 documentary.

"That was more of a documentary about my life, and this is really a concert experience at the highest level for the fans. I mean, I'm doing all of this for my fans because they are the ones that have helped me along for all these years, over 18 years, and it's just such a fun thing to encapsulate," Perry adds, noting that the energy on tour was "incredible."

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The couple previously stepped out at the Beef Season 2 Montecito Tastemaker event in April, where they posed for a picture with Netflix boss Ted Sarandos and his wife, Nicole Avant, during the star-studded gathering, which also saw the likes of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Charles Melton and Carey Mulligan on the guest list.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in July 2025 when they were seen on a walk with a small dog in a park in Montreal, and later spotted grabbing dinner at the neighborhood restaurant Le Violon.

A representative for the restaurant at that time had shared that the pair "seemed to have had a fantastic evening," adding that they met the chef and made their way to the kitchen after the meal to thank the staff personally.

"They were super kind and friendly to the staff, and it was an absolute pleasure to have them at the restaurant," added the representative.

After the dinner date, Trudeau was seen at Perry's concert in Montreal on July 30, 2025.

The dinner came one month after Perry and Hollywood star Orlando Bloom ended their engagement after nine years together.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)