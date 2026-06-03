'I'm Not Dating': Jennifer Lopez Puts Brett Goldstein Relationship Rumours To Rest During Awkward Live TV Exchange - VIDEO

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez addressed ongoing speculation about her relationship with co-star Brett Goldstein during a recent appearance on the Today show, leading to an uncomfortable yet light-hearted exchange with host Savannah Guthrie.

Lopez and Goldstein appeared on the morning show to promote their upcoming Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance. However, the conversation shifted from their film to persistent rumours surrounding their off-screen relationship.

When Guthrie asked whether the buzz about their chemistry extending beyond the screen was true, Lopez dismissed the speculation, explaining that such rumours often follow her whenever she is seen working with a male co-star. “There’s never a time when I’m seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don’t try to put me with the person,” the actress said.

Jennifer Lopez shut down dating rumors with her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein on the Today show today.



When asked directly, she said they’re “Not dating.” Brett agreed.



Let’s remember them saying they’re not dating… and in six months let’s see if that turns out to… pic.twitter.com/V6loZ7Ehcd — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 2, 2026

Goldstein joined in with a joke, saying, “I think if you stand near her, that’s what happens. That’s why I’ve been standing so close this whole time.”

Despite their humorous responses, Guthrie continued pressing for a clearer answer. Addressing Lopez directly, she said, “OK, but I’ll just say, because I’m me and you know me, that was not an answer.”

Lopez quickly disagreed. “That was not an answer? It was an answer!” she replied, pointing out that similar rumours had previously linked her with actor Kevin Costner. She added, “It happens all the time. Doesn’t make it true.”

The journalist then noted that Lopez often becomes the subject of romance rumours because she is “a hot, eligible single person.” “OK, so you’re not dating in real life?” Guthrie asked once again. “Not dating,” Lopez answered firmly, while Goldstein backed her up with, “Correct.”

The mood later lightened when Guthrie admitted she became distracted and misplaced her cue cards during the interview.

“You tried to fluster us, and we flustered you!” Lopez joked. “And I became flustered. It’s not fair!” Guthrie replied.

The dating rumours have intensified as Lopez and Goldstein promote Office Romance, which premieres on Netflix on Friday. In the romantic comedy, Lopez plays successful CEO Jacqueline Cruz, who falls for her newly hired employee Daniel Blanchflower, portrayed by Goldstein.

While Goldstein’s only publicly known relationship was with British comedian Beth Rylance in 2021, Lopez has been married four times. The singer and actress filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024, shortly before filming on Office Romance began. She was previously married to Marc Anthony, Chris Judd and Ojani Noa.