Kattalan OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Antony Varghese And Sunil's Malayalam Action Thriller Online?

Kattalan OTT Release Date |

Malayalam action thriller Kattalan, starring Antony Varghese and Telugu actor Sunil, has been making headlines among fans of South Indian cinema. The action-thriller film is written and directed by Paul George. It is produced by Shareef Muhammed under the banner of Cubes Entertainments. The film is a standalone spin-off and the third instalment in the Mikhael Extended Universe. The film was released in theatres on May 28, 2026, and it has received mixed to negative reviews from critics and grossed ₹15 crore on a budget of ₹50 crore.

Kattalan OTT release date

Kattalan is set to be released on ManoramMAX, starting from August 13, 2026. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film and captioned, "Some names are remembered. Some names are feared. This is the story of one such name... 🐘 #Kattalan – The Hunter 🌍 World Digital Premiere.📺 Coming Soon on ManoramaMAX 💬 What makes a legendary action hero—fearlessness or fury?."

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What is Kattalan about?

Kattalan revolves around a community plagued by ongoing elephant assaults. The story takes place in the isolated village of Aanakolli, located in the forest along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. In response to the crisis, the villagers seek the help of a well-known hunter called Maari, who gradually gains their trust before transforming the area into a hub of a merciless ivory-trafficking operation.

Cast and characters

The film features Antony Varghese as Antony, Jagadish as Ali, Dushara Vijayan as Lucy, Shon Joy as Mano, Harishankar Narayanan as SP Nelson Nadar, Shanood Ebrahim as Hakkim, Shanood Ebrahim as Hakkim, Parth Tiwari as Roby, and Harishankar Narayanan as SP Nelson Nadar, among others.