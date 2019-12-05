Katrina Kaif's full body workout video on Instagram explains how she looks so hot all the time

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who is by far one of the most health freak actresses, has an envious body that she rocks round the year. The actress has time and again revealed how disciplined she needs to be with her diet and exercise, in order to maintain her famous washboard abs.
Katrina’s toned bod is a result of her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who encourages the actress to push limits during her workout routines. Is there a way fans can get a sneak peek of the same? Katrina's got your back (literally). She took to Instagram to share her full body regime that includes several exercises that can make you sweat just by watching.
The Bharat actress captioned the post as, "When @rezaparkview is in town u can always expect madnessssssss , @yasminkarachiwala and my workout partner rama returns 🌟 #flexagon"
Katrina, recently weighed in her thoughts at 'We The Women' curated by Barkha Dutt, on how Bollywood is far behind in writing for women and there is a dearth of fun films in commercial space with female leads.
"I have been looking for a script, been discussing with people. Everytime someone comes to me with a film, of maybe a guy and a girl, and I'm like 'hey what about doing a story with women in a big, fun commercial space' and it's not there! It's just not there yet," she said.
Katrina was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat. Her upcoming film is Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)