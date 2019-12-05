Katrina Kaif's full body workout video on Instagram explains how she looks so hot all the time

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who is by far one of the most health freak actresses, has an envious body that she rocks round the year. The actress has time and again revealed how disciplined she needs to be with her diet and exercise, in order to maintain her famous washboard abs.

Katrina’s toned bod is a result of her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who encourages the actress to push limits during her workout routines. Is there a way fans can get a sneak peek of the same? Katrina's got your back (literally). She took to Instagram to share her full body regime that includes several exercises that can make you sweat just by watching.

The Bharat actress captioned the post as, "When @rezaparkview is in town u can always expect madnessssssss , @yasminkarachiwala and my workout partner rama returns 🌟 #flexagon"