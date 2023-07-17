Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas To Release on December 15; First Look Poster Out

The makers of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas shared the first look poster of the film on Monday (July 17). It has also been revealed that the film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors.

The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version features Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. The film also introduces Pari, a child actor.

Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are seen in exciting cameos.

Touted to be a genre-defying tale, the film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and it is produced by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.

Merry Christmas is all set to release worldwide on December 15, 2023.

The film is reportedly a crime thriller that revolves around an uneventful day that turns Katrina and Vijay’s worlds upside down. The edgy thriller is about an event that takes place on Christmas Eve.

