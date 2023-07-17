 Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas To Release on December 15; First Look Poster Out
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKatrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas To Release on December 15; First Look Poster Out

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas To Release on December 15; First Look Poster Out

The film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
article-image

The makers of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas shared the first look poster of the film on Monday (July 17). It has also been revealed that the film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors.

The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version features Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. The film also introduces Pari, a child actor.

Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are seen in exciting cameos.

Touted to be a genre-defying tale, the film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and it is produced by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.

Merry Christmas is all set to release worldwide on December 15, 2023.

The film is reportedly a crime thriller that revolves around an uneventful day that turns Katrina and Vijay’s worlds upside down. The edgy thriller is about an event that takes place on Christmas Eve.

Read Also
Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Wife Katrina Kaif Will Leave Your Hearts Melting
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas To Release on December 15; First Look Poster Out

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas To Release on December 15; First Look Poster Out

Oppenheimer Screening: Here's How You Can Win Christopher Nolan's 70 MM Reel

Oppenheimer Screening: Here's How You Can Win Christopher Nolan's 70 MM Reel

Video: Kajol TROLLED For Asking ‘How Much Did Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Really Make?’

Video: Kajol TROLLED For Asking ‘How Much Did Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Really Make?’

Alia Bhatt Jets Off With ₹1.70 Lakh Tote Bag

Alia Bhatt Jets Off With ₹1.70 Lakh Tote Bag

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Twins With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya As They Visit Arjun Kapoor

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Twins With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya As They Visit Arjun Kapoor