Katrina Kaif Reveals What She Likes The Most About Being A Punjabi Daughter-In-Law: 'Dher Saara Pyaar Aur...'

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who is currently garnering praises from critics as well as the audience for her latest film Merry Christmas, revealed what she likes the most about being a Punjabi daughter-in-law. The actress, who tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal in December 2021, decided to interact with her fans and followers on Instagram on Thursday (January 18).

Katrina conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on the photos and video-sharing platform. What caught out attention was her rection to a question about her married life.

A user asked what she likes about being a Punjabi daughter-in-law. Replying to this, Katrina wrote, "Dher sara pyaar & ghar ka bana hua sarso da saag aur makki ki roti with white makkhan." The actress also shared a picture of the famous Punjabi dish.

Katrina also answered several questions related to Merry Christmas. Reacting to a user who asked how she learned Tamil dialogues, the actress said, "Very very hard... but I had great support from Vijay Sethupathi all throughout."

Katrina also shared a picture in which Vicky is seen hugging her tightly after watching the film. It was in response to a question from a fan who enquired about the best reaction she got on the film.

Take a look at their picture here:

Check out Katrina's other responses here:

Set on the night of Christmas Eve, Merry Christmas narrates the curious life story of a single mother Maria (Katrina), who is on a day out with her mute daughter Annie (Pari Sharma). She accidentally meets Albert (Vijay), a Dubai-returned architect, but life unfolds bitter truths as they cross paths with each other.

Merry Christmas has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. The Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.