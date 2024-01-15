Loved Katrina Kaif's Beige Sabyasachi Lehenga? It's Price Is Sure To Blow Your Mind!

By: Sachin T | January 15, 2024
Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif made heads turn as she donned a gorgeous lehenga for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding bash in the city recently
She looked breathtaking in the ornate lehenga from the shelves of one of the most sought after designers, Sabyasachi Mukherjee
Katrina's heavily embroidered beige lehenga with a simple blouse is perfect for the ideal minimalistic wedding look
If you wish to get your hands on the lehenga, let us tell you that it is priced at a staggering Rs 8.95 lakh!
The lehenga is regal enough to make a statement in itself and thus, Katrina paired it with a set of chunky chandbalis and a bindi
The heavy border on the lehenga added just the right amount of glamour and bling to the otherwise soothing base colour
Katrina was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi in the lehenga and once again proved how no one can pull off a Sabyasachi like the actress
