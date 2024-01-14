Sobhita Dhulipala Gives Pongal Fashion Inspo In This Golden Handloom Saree

By: Sachin T | January 14, 2024

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala exuded royalty as she dropped some stunning photos of herself on social media

On Sunday, she took to her Instagram handle to wish her fans a 'Happy Bhogi', which marks the first day of Pongal festival

Sobhita looked gorgeous in a golden tissue handloom saree with a heavy border, a perfect fit for Pongal celebrations

She completed her look with chunky temple jewellery, kohl-laden eyes and a tiny bindi

"Happy Bhogi everyone! My favourite morning of the year!" Sobhita captioned her post

The actress looked captivating in the photos and her fans compared her look and charm to that of veteran actress Rekha

Sobhita was seen attending the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare

She flashed her million-dollar smile as she elegantly posed for the paparazzi

