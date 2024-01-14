The 3 Khans Assemble Under One Roof At Ira-Nupur's Wedding Reception In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | January 14, 2024

Newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai on Saturday night and it saw the entire B-Town in attendance

Proud father Aamir Khan looked dapper in a black bandhgala as he welcomed the guests to bless his daughter and son-in-law

The reception bash saw all the three Khans of Bollywood assemble under one roof, which is a rare sight for cinelovers

Shah Rukh Khan looked charming as ever as he attended the reception party with his wife, Gauri Khan

Aamir was seen receiving SRK himself and introducing him to Nupur's mother and other members of the family

SRK and Gauri even posed with Aamir and Nupur's mother for the perfect picture

Salman Khan looked handsome in his all-black look as he showered his love on the newlyweds

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood made sure to not give the wedding bash of the daughter of his Andaaz Apna Apna co-star a miss, and fans were overjoyed seeing the Khans together at the same party

