The 3 Khans Assemble Under One Roof At Ira-Nupur's Wedding Reception In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | January 14, 2024
Newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai on Saturday night and it saw the entire B-Town in attendance
Proud father Aamir Khan looked dapper in a black bandhgala as he welcomed the guests to bless his daughter and son-in-law
The reception bash saw all the three Khans of Bollywood assemble under one roof, which is a rare sight for cinelovers
Shah Rukh Khan looked charming as ever as he attended the reception party with his wife, Gauri Khan
Aamir was seen receiving SRK himself and introducing him to Nupur's mother and other members of the family
SRK and Gauri even posed with Aamir and Nupur's mother for the perfect picture
Salman Khan looked handsome in his all-black look as he showered his love on the newlyweds
The Bhaijaan of Bollywood made sure to not give the wedding bash of the daughter of his Andaaz Apna Apna co-star a miss, and fans were overjoyed seeing the Khans together at the same party
