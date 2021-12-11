Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's families snapped at Mumbai airport

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are finally husband and wife. As their marriage ceremonies came to an end in Jaipur, their family members, as well as several celebrities, were snapped as they landed back in Mumbai on December 10. In a sweet gesture towards the paparazzi, Shayam Kaushal, Vicky's father, also distributed goody boxes to them. The box contained a lovely note jointly penned by the couple and dry fruits, sweets and snacks.

Vicky Kaushal's parents | Pic: Viral Bhayani

Katrina Kaif's family | Pic: Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Pic: Viral Bhayani

Katrina's mother, along with her sister Isabella and other family members, were also clicked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport too. Meanwhile, if sources are to be believed, Vicky and Katrina took a helicopter charter from Sawai Madhopur to Jaipur airport. The couple will land soon in the city. They tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9 and are expected to host a lavish reception for their Bollywood friends in the next few days. Post that, both will resume their work commitments.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 06:59 AM IST