Rs 7.4 lakh! That's the cost of Katrina Kaif's tanzanite engagement ring

Bollywood lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a dream wedding at the picturesque Six Senses Hotel Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

The couple finally made their relationship official by posting a series of mesmerizing wedding pictures.

Sharing the same caption, Vicky and Katrina wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

For the wedding, Katrina wore a custom Sabyasachi ensemble. However, it was her engagement ring that stole the thunder.

Kat opted for a platinum ring by Tiffany & Co. which comprised of cushion-cut tanzanite and a double row of round brilliant diamonds. Cost of the engagement ring is USD 9,800 which comes around Rs 7,41,066.

The ring is similar to that of Princess Diana, who also wore a blue sapphire with diamonds along the side (currently worn by Kate Middleton).

The other pictures that leaked from the wedding showed guests hanging out in the balcony of the heritage property.

The wedding rituals, according to reports circulating online, got over around 5.30 PM.

Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, 33, have been dating for more than a year without much details available to the media, much like their high-profile wedding.

While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding were closely guarded, friends and colleagues of the couple, including Kaif's frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of "Dhoom 3" and "Thugs of Hindostan" fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were among those attending the wedding.

The big fat wedding of B-town was constantly in news, sparking media attention and even memes around the couple's three-day elaborative festivities, such as sufi theme for sangeet, no camera policy, guests required to sign an NDA or the couple selling their wedding photo rights and streaming rights for huge amounts.

