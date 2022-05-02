Kate Sharma opens up on her new song 'Mashaallah': 'Catchy lyrics and amazing music make it my personal favourite'

With several hit songs released in the past two years, the name 'Kate Sharma' is a force to be reckoned with. With excellent and exciting productions releasing back to back, she continues to amaze her fans.

From 'Soniye' to 'Ek Baat Hai', the actress has never failed to impress the audience with her outstanding performances.

Now with Eid just round the corner, Kate has collaborated with Punit Sharma for another song called 'Mashaallah'. Released just before the festival, on April 29, 202, on Zee Music, this song will surely win everyone's hearts with its colorful and bright imagery.

Kate comments on the upcoming song, "I loved shooting for 'Mashaallah' as we did in the cold and shivering Jaipur. The palace booked for the video shoot was just unbelievably grand and it added to the beauty of the song. The catchy lyrics and amazing music are what make it my personal favourite. I urge everyone to watch it as soon as it is out and keep showering love."

After three successful songs, 'Main Kamina', 'Tohfe', and 'Soniye', there's no doubt that 'Mashaallah' will make it to the top of the charts.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 06:15 PM IST