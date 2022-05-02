'Made In India' trailer out: Raja Kumari says, 'This anthem is for every Indian around the world'

Hip-Hop queen Raja Kumari is all set to pay tribute to Indian heritage with her latest song 'Made In India'. The visually stunning trailer signifies the power of solidarity among women.

Glimpses of the trailer capture the Grammy-nominated artist in ultra glamourous looks that have been curated with care to lend a sartorial narrative to the song.

True to the title of the song, every brand involved with it right from the lehenga ensemble to the gown and the accessories are home-grown aka Made In India.

Sung and written by Raja Kumari as an interpolation of Alisha Chinai’s 'Made in India', the upcoming anthem is an homage to the original song that inspired her as a child. Through the song, the undisputed Hip Hop empress asserts her Indianness in an empowering way and hints that she will be joined by a Bollywood actress.

Not long ago, she announced the title of the song with a throwback picture of her dressed as a Bharatnatyam dancer in her childhood and it instantly incited curiosity among netizens. The trailer now elevates the excitement about what she has in store for listeners worldwide.

Sharing the inspiration that led to Made In India, Raja Kumari says, “As an Indian-American, I felt there is always a distinction made between Indians born abroad and Indians born in the motherland. As an artist who has spent the last five years building my career in India, I always resented when someone would tell me I wasn’t Indian.”

She adds, “Thousands of generations before me were born in this land, and because my father left in the 70s to pursue the American dream, how can I be now ostracised and separated from my source? As an artist, I have dealt with this topic in different ways, but one thing I always realise as I travel around the world. No matter where I am from, just one look at my face and they know I am made in India. I am proud to be an Indian woman, no matter where I was born and this anthem is for every Indian around the world!”

'Made In India' will release worldwide on May 6. The song is part of an EP that will be announced soon.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 06:02 PM IST