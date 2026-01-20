Kashish Kapoor Is Not Doing The 50 Despite Being In The Final Stage Of Payment Negotiations; Here's Why

Kashish Kapoor |

Is Kashish Kapoor participating in The 50? This question has been on fans’ minds for quite some time. The Bigg Boss 18 contestant has finally addressed the long-standing rumours, revealing through her Instagram story that she was indeed approached by the makers of The 50. Kashish also shared that she had reached the final stage of payment negotiations. So, what went wrong in the end? Scroll down to find out.

Kashish Kapoor Is No Participating In The 50

Kashish took to her Instagram story to address the ongoing rumours about whether she is participating in The 50 or not. She wrote, "Many ppl are speculating whether am doing the 50 or not." She added, "Yes, I had been approached and we were in the final stages of negotiating payment." Social media influencer further claimed that her dates for The 50 were clashing with her another project. Indeed, due to lack of availability of dates, she decided to not do The 50. However, she thanked her fans and following for showing all the love.

The 50 Confirmed Contestants

The first person to have been confirmed as a contestant of The 50 is Karan Patel. The other contestants who have been officially announced to be joining are- Mr. Faisu, Urvashi Dholakia, Dushyant Kukreja, Shiny Doshi, Moanlisa and Vikrant, and Divya Agarwal. The other contestants who have not been officially confirmed but are expected to enter The 50 house are- Archana Gautam, Chahat Pandey, Digvijay Rathee, Shrutika Arjun, Bebika Dhurve, Nikita Bhamidipati, Mridul Tiwari, and Nehal Chudasama. Let us further wait for the official announcement of all the 50 contestants name.

The 50 Release Date

The 50 will be releasing on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The new episodes will be available to stream from 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.