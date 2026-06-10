Karuppu OTT Release Date: Eveything To Know About Suriya And Trisha Krishnan's Fantasy Action Film

Karuppu OTT Release Date |

Karuppu is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. Directed by RJ Balaji, the action thriller film was released in theatres on May 15, 2026, and received positive reviews from audiences and critics. Karuppu performed well at the box office and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026, in addition to becoming the highest-grossing film of Suriya. Let's take a look at the details, storyline, characters and more about the film before it surfaces in the world of digital.

OTT streaming details

Karuppu is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video, starting from July 12, 2026, only 28 days after its theatrical release. The film debuted in Telugu as Veerabhadrudu and was released in theatres on May 14, 2026, and it maintained a strong run at the box office for weeks, receiving good responses from audiences. It will be available to watch in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

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Film synopsis and storyline

The film follows a lawyer named Karuppu, who feels helpless in the face of injustice and crime. Unable to endure the injustice any longer, he prays for assistance from Vettai Karuppu, the guardian deity of the Seven Wells, also known as Ellaswamy. The story unfolds as Karuppu takes guidance from this guardian deity, who assumes human form to challenge a corrupt court system. When a poor father and his daughter are cheated by manipulative lawyers while trying to save for a liver transplant, they pray to Lord Karuppu. In response, he descends to Earth in the guise of a lawyer to seek justice for them.

Cast and characters

The film features Suriya as Karuppuswamy / Saravanan, RJ Balaji as Baby Kannan, Trisha Krishnan as Preethi, Anagha Maya Ravi as Binu Sukumaran, Swasika as Vasanthi, Baby Kannan's assistant, Natty Subramaniam as Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rajanayagam, Supreeth Reddy as a lawyer and Baby Kannan's aide, Namo Narayana as Thaniga, Baby Kannan's assistant, Aadukalam Naren as Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sundarapandiyan, Unnimaya Prasad as Inspector Thangameena, Aroul D. Shankar as Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly member, and Chithra Lakshmanan as Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly speaker, among others.

Lord Karuppannaswamy |

About lord Karuppannaswamy

Karuppannaswamy, also known as Karuppasamy or Karupparayan, is a guardian deity in the Tamil folk region. The deity is primarily worshipped in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Singapore. He is associated with village protection and justice. The deity is also known as punisher of the wicked. According to Hindu mythology, he was first tested by Lord Rama, and when his body turned dark black from the flames, Lord Rama recognised his divine power and blessed him to be a great guardian.

Karuppu FAQs:

When and where to watch Karuppu?

The film is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video, starting from July 12, 2026.

Who plays the lead roles in the film?

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan play the lead roles in the film.

Karuppu is directed and produced by?

The film is directed by RJ Balaji and produced by S. R. Prabhu, S. R. Prakash Babu under Dream Warrior Pictures.