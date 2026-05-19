Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya & Trisha Krishnan's Film Crosses ₹141.30 Crore Worldwide Despite Dip In India Net Earnings

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, released on May 15, continued its box office run on Day 4 despite witnessing a noticeable drop in collections after the weekend rush. The film managed to collect a net of Rs 14.30 crore in India on Monday across 5,947 shows, indicating that the action drama is still drawing audiences to theatres in significant numbers. While the weekday decline was expected after a strong opening weekend, the film’s overall performance remains impressive.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, , Karuppu has taken its total India gross collections to Rs 95.30 crore, while the film’s India net collections now stand at Rs 82.30 crore so far.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 4 crore on Day 4, pushing its total international gross collection to Rs 46 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection of Karuppu has reached an impressive Rs 141.30 crore. Notably, the film had crossed the Rs 120 crore mark globally on Day 3 itself, continuing its strong run at the box office despite a weekday drop in domestic collections.

About Karuppu

Karuppu was originally slated to release on May 14, 2026, but reports suggested that financial issues led to a one-day delay. The film eventually arrived in theatres on May 15.

The film marks Trisha’s reunion with Suriya after their 2005 film Aaru. Apart from the lead pair, Karuppu also stars Yogi Babu, Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika, Natty Subramaniam, Supreeth Reddy and Anagha Maya Ravi in key roles. RJ Balaji also plays a negative character in the movie.

Karuppu's strong global performance has further cemented Suriya’s box office pull, while fans have also praised the chemistry between him and Trisha Krishnan. All eyes are now on how the film performs during the rest of the week.