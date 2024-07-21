Kartik Aaryan Opens Up On Loneliness, Audition Struggles And More

Kartik Aaryan |

It is often said that men don’t express themselves, but how frequently do we provide a space for them to do so? During an episode from the second season of Be A Man, Yaar! actor Kartik Aaryan, opened up about his struggles during auditions, the rejections he has faced and much more.

In the conversation, the Chandu Champion actor recalled his feelings of rejection during movie auditions, stating, “It is very harsh. It’s like you don’t exist. Lagta tha ki aapki koi value hai nahi.” The fear of being labeled unfit leads to his frustration with the audition process. When asked what keeps him going despite the rejections, he credits the rare love from the audience, saying, “My loneliness has been compensated by my fans.”

Kartik also speaks about becoming bitter during his early days in the film industry due to the difficulty outsiders face in getting noticed. “Main line mein laga hoon aur dusro ko line mein lagne ki zarurat bhi nahi padh rahi… Wahan chai pi rahe hain jahan main auditions de raha hoon. There is never an even playing field. Aur wo toh aaj bhi rehta hai.”

During the discussion, Kartik shared his challenging life experiences. He recalled his first heartbreak in school, where he couldn't muster the courage to express his feelings. His most profound heartbreak happened in college when his girlfriend said she can’t be with him if he pursues acting, as she won't be able to handle being with an actor.

Amidst the tough conversations, Kartik also reminisces about fond memories with his family, praises his sister for handling his success maturely, and discusses the challenges he faces in his early acting career. He opens up about his mother’s battle with cancer, describing it as his darkest phase, and reflects on emotional moments in his journey, particularly when people first recognise him by name after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Kartik also addresses the controversy around the misogyny in his monologues during Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He states that if the script is good, he would consider doing Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 today as well.