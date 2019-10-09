Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' goes on floor today

Shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has begun. Kartik Aaryan who is all set to play a ghost hunter in the movie shared a post from the sets of the film.

Kartik shared a picture with the leading lady Kiara. Sporting a casual look, Kartik can be seen posing with Kiara, who is holding a clapper board.

Fans can also catch a glimpse of the set in the picture which will remind you of the petrifying set of the first installment.

"Subh Arambh, #BhoolBhulaiyaa2," he captioned the snap.