Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' goes on floor today

Shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has begun. Kartik Aaryan who is all set to play a ghost hunter in the movie shared a post from the sets of the film.
Kartik shared a picture with the leading lady Kiara. Sporting a casual look, Kartik can be seen posing with Kiara, who is holding a clapper board.
Fans can also catch a glimpse of the set in the picture which will remind you of the petrifying set of the first installment.
"Subh Arambh, #BhoolBhulaiyaa2," he captioned the snap.
Some time back the director of the horror-comedy, Anees Bazmee shared a picture from the script reading sessions.
"Reading session underway...We're all set to roll! Can't wait for the shoot to begin," wrote Bazmee while expressing happiness.
The highly-anticipated horror-comedy will hit the screens on July 31, 2020.
The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' and starred Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Amisha Patel in the lead roles. The first installment was directed by Priyadarshan.
