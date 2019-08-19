Kartik Aaryan’s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' to clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Shamshera', S S Rajamouli’s 'RRR' in 2020

Kartik Aaryan is all set to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series for the third time after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety & Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to be the sequel to Akshay Kumar starrer as Kartik takes the story forward. And now, we have the first look and posters of the film as Kartik Aaryan transforms into the Indian ghostbuster.
Anees Bazmee said that he is happy to collaborate with Murad Khetani and Bhushan Kumar again. He said that Kartik Aaryan is a talented actor and has a great part in the film.
Kartik looks in super form in the traditional, religious clothing. The use of skeletons and eerie palace atmosphere in the backdrop indicates that the film will be in the same league as the first part.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar under T-Series and Cine1 Studios. It is being written by Farhad Samji and Akash Kaushik. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is scheduled to release on July 31, 2020.
However, this is also the day when two more films are already scheduled for release. One is the period dacoit drama Shamshera featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. It is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Agneepath director Karan Malhotra.
The other movie to hit screens on July 31 is S S Rajamouliu’s Telugu magnum opus RRR. It has NTR and Ram Charan in the lead with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn to be seen in supporting roles. Considering that it is made by the person who gave us the monstrous blockbuster Baahubali, there are a lot of expectations riding on RRR even in the Hindi markets.
As a result, it is quite surprising that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makers plan to bring out their film on such a crowded Friday. Or do they feel that one of these two films is going to move? Only time will tell. As of now, what’s interesting to observe is that Kartik Aaryan has now come a long way and has become big enough to have his film clash with two other films featuring the biggest of names of the industry!
