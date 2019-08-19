Kartik Aaryan’s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' to clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Shamshera', S S Rajamouli’s 'RRR' in 2020

Kartik Aaryan is all set to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series for the third time after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety & Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to be the sequel to Akshay Kumar starrer as Kartik takes the story forward. And now, we have the first look and posters of the film as Kartik Aaryan transforms into the Indian ghostbuster.

Anees Bazmee said that he is happy to collaborate with Murad Khetani and Bhushan Kumar again. He said that Kartik Aaryan is a talented actor and has a great part in the film.

Kartik looks in super form in the traditional, religious clothing. The use of skeletons and eerie palace atmosphere in the backdrop indicates that the film will be in the same league as the first part.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar under T-Series and Cine1 Studios. It is being written by Farhad Samji and Akash Kaushik. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is scheduled to release on July 31, 2020.