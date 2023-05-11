Kartik Aaryan ditches his luxury car, takes bike worth nearly ₹15 lakh to gym; watch video

Kartik Aaryan | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted in Juhu after his workout session on Thursday. The actor was seen riding a bike on the streets of Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the Dhamaka actor have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Kartik Aaryan ditches his luxury car, takes bike to gym

Kartik got papped in an all-black outfit outside his gym. In one of the videos, he is seen on his bike as he zoomed out from the gym.

He followed the rules as he wore a helmet to ride his luxury bike.

We did a little research and found out that the bike is Ducati Scrambler 1100 which costs over Rs 13 lakh. According to BikeWale, the bike is available at a starting price of Rs 13,40,000 in India. It is available in three variants and three colours with top variant price starting from Rs 15,98,622.

Take a look at his video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik was last seen on screen in 'Shehzada', directed by Rohit Dhawan. A remake of the 2020 Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', it also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

He also had a cameo in Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

The actor will next be seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with Kiara Advani. Several pictures of the actors from their Kashmir shoot had gone viral a few days back.

Kartik will also headline other films like 'Captain India' and 'Aashiqui 3'.